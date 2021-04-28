Kamaru Usman reveals the chances of 'biggest fight in UFC history' against Khabib Nurmagomedov being booked

Kamaru Usman recently revealed that there is little to no chance of a super-fight between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov taking place. While Usman is certain that the potential match-up would be the biggest fight in UFC history, he admitted that he lost hope following Nurmagomedov's retirement.

Comparing its chances to a potential fight against Georges St. Pierre, Usman told TMZ Sports:

"It absolutely would be the biggest fight in UFC history. But the problem is it won't happen. That's just hypothetical. And I've lost faith in this one as well. I think you have more of a chance of making Kamaru Usman and Georges St. Pierre happen before Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov. That one just won't happen."

Kamaru Usman on other potential opponents

Kamaru Usman and Georges St. Pierre have often been compared to determine who is the greatest fighter to have graced the UFC's welterweight division. While Usman was appreciative of his potential opponent, he also issued a warning with regards to giving him ample time.

Of Georges St. Pierre wanting to fight him, Kamaru Usman said:

“I don’t think there’s a lot of people in this line saying, ‘We want this guy.’ There’s not a lot of people. More power to Georges. Georges is doing wonderful things, amazing things. I’m impressed, I’m so happy for him.

"Right now, I’m just blessed to be in this time and to really be maximizing my potential and taking it in full stride. I’m blessed and I’m thankful, but these guys need to worry, because if you give me adequate time, these guys will be hurt.”

Who do you want to see Nick Diaz fight on his return to the UFC? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1PSQytiBIl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

With the official announcement of Nick Diaz's return, The Nigerian Nightmare is looking at another potential high-profile opponent. In regards to Nick Diaz still having his edge, Kamaru Usman said:

"We don't know that. We don't know that. At the end of the day if he's got everything in order and he's able to compete, that's always a fun fight. Nick Diaz! Like imagine Nick Diaz at the top of the bill once more. Nick Diaz fighting for the title, that's a humungous fight anywhere. So hopefully he gets his faculties and everything in order. And if he's able to do that and Nick is able to come in and do something spectacular, of course. That's always a fun fight."