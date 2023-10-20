Kamaru Usman's incredible takedown defense: How many times has 'The Nigerian Nightmare' been taken down in the UFC?

Kamaru Usman is scheduled to take on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in what will be one of the few moments that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has stepped in on short-notice. Much of the intrigue behind his clash with Chimaev tomorrow stems from seeing how well Chimaev will do against elite-level competition.

However, a large chunk behind why fans are so eager for both men to lock horns is their respective wrestling pedigree. Both Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev are feared wrestlers. In fact, no one has been able to outwrestle either man throughout their MMA careers.

But just because no one has been able to outwrestle them, does not mean they've never conceded a takedown before. So, in Kamaru Usman's case, how many times has he been taken down in the UFC? As it turns out, the former welterweight champion has the highest takedown defense percentage on the roster at 97.3%.

Even Colby Covington, despite his best efforts, failed to score an official takedown against him in their rematch, largely due to not being able to control Usman for even a second before the latter worked his way back to his feet. The first and only time Usman has ever conceded a takedown was at UFC 278.

In the first round of his second bout with Leon Edwards, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was taken down for the first time by the Englishman in a moment that stunned the MMA community. However, it is worth noting that Usman generally enjoys a size and strength advantage over his opponents.

It remains to be seen how he will contend with the physicality of a larger and more physically imposing wrestler at a higher weight class.

Kamaru Usman's light heavyweight dreams

During the peak of Kamaru Usman's championship reign at welterweight, he expressed an interest in taking on two daunting challenges. The first was facing Mexican superstar boxer Canelo Álvarez in a boxing match. His calls for a bout, however, were quickly shut down by UFC CEO Dana White.

Another challenge he welcomed, however, was skipping past the middleweight division to challenge for the UFC light heavyweight championship, as he believed himself capable of overcoming specific 205-pounders due to their perceived weakness in wrestling.