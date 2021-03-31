Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2: UFC 261 poster reminds fans that three big title fights will happen at the next PPV

UFC has officially dropped the poster for their upcoming pay-per-view, UFC 261. The poster features the three main title fights that will be the main attraction of the card, featuring reigning champions Kamaru Usman, Zhang Weili, and Valentina Shevchenko.

Standing across them inside the octagon will be their respective challengers - Jorge Masvidal, Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. All six fighters feature in UFC 261 as a reminder to fans that the next time UFC is on pay-per-view, three championships could potentially change hands.

Here is the official poster for UFC 261:

The main event for UFC 261 is Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II. The reigning UFC welterweight champion will once again put his title on the line against 'Gamebred', whom the former has already beaten at UFC 251. Following Usman's win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' called for Masvidal.

Meanwhile, former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will get the opportunity to regain her belt once again when she faces Zhang Weili. The defending strawweight champion will be returning to the octagon for the first time since her classic fight against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2020.

In the third and final title fight of the evening, Valentina Shevchenko will put her UFC women's flyweight title against former UFC women's bantamweight champion Jessica Andrade. Several pundits and fans around the globe believe that Andrade will be Shevchenko's toughest test at flyweight to date.

UFC 261 will take place on the 24th of April

UFC 261 is scheduled for April 24th and will be the first UFC pay-per-view to have fans in attendance since the beginning of the pandemic. The show will be hosted at the Jacksonville Arena and tickets have already been sold out for the PPV.

Along with the three title fights on schedule for UFC 261, the other main card fights will feature Jimmy Crute in action against former UFC light heavyweight title contender Anthony Smith. Chris Weidman will welcome Uriah Hall to the octagon for a middleweight clash.