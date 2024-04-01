"[Kamaru] was winning in the third round" - Joe Rogan sounds alarm bells for Khamzat Chimaev with "real 185er" Robert Whittaker looming on the horizon

Joe Rogan is widely considered one of the most respected voices in mixed martial arts. The UFC commentator recently weighed in on the upcoming matchup between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev, which is set to headline UFC on ABC 6 as the promotion makes its first trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in June.

Speaking on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan stated:

"Bro, Whittaker versus Khamzat is legit. That's a real fight. That's a real fight for Khamzat because Whittaker's a big dude. He's a big, I mean solid, beefy 185, former champion. Both guys started at 170, but it was too hard to make the 170. That's a real 185er as opposed to - they gave him Kamaru Usman and Kamaru didn't have a chance to prepare for that. He had 10 days. That's not enough time. I don't know what kind of shape he was in."

Rogan continued:

"Famously, Kamaru has bad knees, like real bad knees so I don't know how hard he was training and whether or not he prepares - maybe he only sacrifices his knees during training and then when he's not training for a fight, he takes it easy so he doesn't stay in the same kind of shape. I don't know, but I know he was winning in the third round. If that was a five round fight, who knows how the f**k that fight would've went. Obviously, Kamaru is world championship caliber - the best welterweight of all-time by most people's accounts - it's not enough time to get a guy like that to prepare for Khamzat."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev below:

While Chimaev has been dominant in his mixed martial arts career, there are questions about whether he will hold up at middleweight. His UFC on ABC 6 fight with Whittaker will mark his first time facing a ranked middleweight opponent and his first time featuring in a five-round bout.

Joe Rogan uses Dana White to promote new comedy show

Dana White was recently mistaken for Joe Rogan during an interview with Sage Steele, who asked the UFC President and CEO:

"What's Joe Rogan's dream?"

While White was confused by the question, he took it lightly, noting that it was not the first time he had been mistaken for Rogan. The UFC commentator also made light of the mistake by using the promotional frontman's face to promote his upcoming three-night comedy event in Austin, Texas, captioning his Instagram post:

"Austin! Tickets for this week at @comedymothership go on sale today at 2pm CST

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post below:

While Steele seemed genuinely embarrassed by her mistake, what happened after indicated that White and Rogan took the situation lightly. The two long-time friends have both seemingly laughed the error away.

