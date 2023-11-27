Katie Taylor given 10 days to decide which world title she wants to retain 

Katie Taylor doesn't have a lot of time left to enjoy her belts.

'KT' returned to the boxing ring over the weekend for a rematch with Chantelle Cameron. In May, the Irish boxer suffered the first loss of her career against 'II Capo'. However, post-fight, she made it clear that she wasn't done up at light-welterweight.

She signed the rematch with Cameron for last Saturday in Dublin, and it was another classic. This time around, Taylor was in better shape and was getting her punches off first. Ultimately, the Irish boxer claimed the victory by majority decision to avenge her loss.

With the win, Katie Taylor made history. She had boxing championships at both lightweight and light-welterweight, an incredibly rare feat. It was even more exciting considering the fact that she was the undisputed champion in both weight classes.

Sadly for Taylor, there's not much time to celebrate. As first reported by BoxingScene, due to a pre-fight agreement, she has ten days to vacate her titles at lightweight or light-welterweight.

WBO Championship Committee chairman Luis Batista-Salas sent the letter to Eddie Hearn earlier today. A segment of it read:

“The foregoing contest was sanctioned subject to specific provisions. If Katie Taylor wins the bout against Cameron, she has up to 10 days thereafter to determine which weight division she will retain. Failure to comply with such conditions will result in the Committee proceeding per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests."

Katie Taylor belts: Which division is she more likely to stick around in?

Katie Taylor's lightweight belts are likely going to be returned to their original owners.

While 'KT' is a lightweight sensation, she's long discussed moving up in weight. Following the cancelation of her rematch with Amanda Serrano earlier this year, she finally decided to move up in weight.

While it's not known how long she planned to stick around at light-welterweight, she now has reason to stay there. Taylor has a ready-made rivalry with Chantelle Cameron, and their series is now tied at 1 win apiece.

Following Katie Taylor's win over 'II Capo' on Saturday night, she made it clear that she wanted a trilogy. Furthermore, Eddie Hearn has already begun to scout out potential locations, including Croke Park in Ireland.

While that fight might not happen there, it's clear that Taylor's feud with Cameron isn't over. With that in mind, one has to imagine that she will retain the gold for a potential trilogy.

Expand Tweet