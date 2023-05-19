Katie Taylor recently expressed her delight with the overwhelming support she has received from former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in preparation for her upcoming fight.

In an exclusive interview with Behind The Gloves, Taylor delved into her professional boxing journey and the exhilarating experience of stepping into the ring in front of her compatriots. When asked about the unwavering support she has received from McGregor is setting up the event in Dublin, 'KT' said:

"It's amazing. Conor McGregor's obviously a big name here. We have different personalities but he's always a very proud Irishman. So it's great to get his support for this event as a whole and yeah, it's super!"

Catch Katie Taylor's comments below (0:48):

Katie Taylor, the undisputed lightweight champion holding the WBA, IBF, WBC, WBO, and The Ring titles, has emerged as one of the most popular Irish professional athletes around.

In 2019, she became one of just eight boxers, male or female, to simultaneously hold all four major world titles in boxing (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO) after defeating Delfine Persoon. Her stock sky-rocketed last year when she headlined Madison Square Garden opposite Amanda Serrano, a bout she won via split decision.

A rematch between the two is projected for later this year, with Taylor expected to run it back with Serrano in Ireland. However, 'KT' first has to win her upcoming bout against Chantelle Cameron, which will be underway at the 3Arena in Dublin this weekend.

When Conor McGregor offered to fund Katie Taylor's dream fight in Croke Park

Soon after the blockbuster Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight at Madison Square Garden last year, a bout that elevated both boxers' profiles tremendously, talk of a rematch began. Given Taylor came to the United States for the first meeting, the expectation was that the rematch would take place in Ireland.

The 3Arena in Dublin has hosted many major combat sports events previously, but Croke Park football stadium remains the dream venue for the fight. The stadium comfortably seats 82,000 and would be the ideal homecoming for Taylor.

Conor McGregor, an ardent supporter of Taylor, caught wind of financial constraints when the bout was being discussed. 'The Notorious' generously offered to help fund the event and pay the reported $500,000 fee for the fight to take place at Croke Park.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion tweeted:

"The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at Croke Park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at croke park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen. The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at croke park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen.

Conor McGregor also met with Katie Taylor's promoter, Eddie Hearn, to discuss what was needed to ensure the fight at Croke Park comes to fruition. Hearn has previously stated that if Taylor beats Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena this weekend, a rematch with Amanda Serrano in Croke Park will be next.

Poll : 0 votes