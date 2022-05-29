"I'm not gonna sit out to try to wait for that fight" - Katlyn Chookagian talks what's next, eyes future rematch with Valentina Shevchenko

Katlyn Chookagian is poised to make another run at Valentina Shevchenko's flyweight gold after her win over Amanda Ribas earlier this month. However, the 33-year-old will be ready for one more challenge on her path to the title.

During a recent interview on UFC Unfiltered, Katyln Chookagian discussed her impressive recent run at 125 pounds and expressed the willingness to fight for the belt if presented with an opportunity. However, 'Blonde Fighter' also understands that the emerging talent in the division could be favored for a title shot before her. Chookagian stated that she would rather take another fight than to sit out and wait for her turn:

"I haven't heard from the UFC that they're like pushing for a title fight right away. I'm assuming I would probably have to have another fight. But right now, I'm on a four-fight win streak, I'm 6-1 since I fought for the title. I'm definitely there but it's just tough because there's a lot of new girls in the division so it's easier to promote who hasn't fought her yet. It's easier to promote that fight than me. I think they will get the jump before me, so maybe one more fight. But if they ask me to fight her, they know that I'm always down but I'm realistic with how it works. I'm not gonna sit out to try to wait for that fight."

Catch the full episode of the Unfiltered Episode with Katlyn Chookagian below:

Katlyn Chookagian is coming off a split decision win over Amanda Ribas at UFC on ESPN 36 on May 14. The former women's flyweight title challenger has won all of her last four bouts via decision.

Katlyn Chookagian weighs in on open scoring in MMA

Open scoring has been one of the most hotly debated topics in MMA after the recent judging controversies. A number of UFC fighters, including Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Max Holloway, have voiced support for open scoring in the past.

However, Katlyn Chookagian is of the opinion that it will mentally break the fighters who are down on the scorecards. During the same interview with UFC Unfiltered, here's what Chookagian said about the drawbacks of open scoring in the sport:

"I don't like it. Maybe, I'm just used to how it is. People always think like, 'Oh, if you know you're down to, then they're really gonna go for the finish, but I honestly it's the opposite. I think a lot of people, you know, if you're down by two and you're tired, I think it will mentally break the person and they won't really try the third round."

If open scoring is introduced in MMA, it will reveal how each judge has scored a fight after the end of each round. The information could be used by fighters and their corners to make adjustments for the remainder of the bout.

