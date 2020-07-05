Kay Hansen explains what it was like having $37K wager on her fight

Kay Hansen made an amazing debut back at UFC on ESPN 12. Kay Hansen is a potential MMA superstar and her win over Jinh Yu Frey explains why.

However, even before she had entered the UFC octagon, the expectation from her was very high. Kay Hansen was someone who had made a big name out of herself having competed in the Invicta FC.

Given her young age, people were already talking a lot about her as she took the center stage in the octagon for her fight against a former Invicta FC champion.

Kay Hansen apart from all of this also had a deal of baggage regarding the betting odds in her fight. Someone had bet on Kay Hansen winning the fight and he had bet quite a sum, $37K to be precise.

Kay Hansen in a recent interview with MMA Fighting made it clear that the sum didn't affect her. Kay Hansen said that when it comes to betting on her fights, she doesn't worry much, and said that it was not her money.

"It didn’t add any pressure to me because my thought process is that’s your money,” Kay Hansen “You do what you want with your money, I’m not responsible for the choices you make. But still, pretty insane.”

Kay Hansen opens up about having to face Jinh Yu Frey

Kay Hansen then spoke about her opponent, Jinh Yu Frey. Frey was a decorated veteran of the sport and had a career in which she had amassed wins to capture the Invicta FC flyweight title. For Kay Hansen, this was definitely a step up in competition but that didn't bog her down.

“Every fight I take usually is a step up, which is how it should be,” Kay Hansen said. “I knew with Jinh, people were saying she was the atom weight champion, I didn’t feel that much bigger than her. I had maybe four or five pounds on her, max. I didn’t get back up to a huge weight and she’s tough, she’s experienced. She’s gone full rounds multiple times, she’s a vet of the game and I knew that going in."

Kay Hansen then spoke about her win saying that if you watched her fights, you would know that she liked taking things to the ground. Submissions is where Kay Hansen excelled and that is where she wanted to drag Jinh Yu Frey.

"I want to get you to the ground and whether it’s striking on the ground or a submission, that’s how I usually finish fights. I don’t count myself out on the feet, but it’s no secret what has been my formula in the past. For me, I know I need one takedown. It takes one takedown to get what I need. So for me that’s something I hold onto. I could be losing like I have been in the past, all 14 minutes of a fight, then in the last minute I’m on the ground one time and that’s all I need.”