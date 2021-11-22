"I think Cyborg is a step on that ladder" - Kayla Harrison wants to conquer Cris Cyborg before setting up a blockbuster matchup with Amanda Nunes to determine female MMA GOAT

Kayla Harrison recently revealed the fight she wants more than anything else.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Kayla Harrison admitted she wants to fight Cris Cyborg before fighting against Amanda Nunes, the reigning UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion.

Speaking of the fight, 'Doug' said:

"I think right now the fight is Cyborg, you know. I think Amanda is the greatest of all time for a reason. I think to get to that point I still have some, you know, I still have to continue to climb and I think Cyborg is a step on that ladder, you know...for me again she's also one of the greatest fighters of all time so no she's no slouch and for me, it would be an honor to share the cage with her."

Speaking further in the interview, Harrison expressed respect for both fighters and discussed her desire to fight both of them.

The American fighter also addressed comments that Cris Cyborg had made about her in the past, saying:

"I know Cyborg find of feels like maybe I talk too much or I haven't earned it or something or she talks a lot about like, 'well she only has 40000 followers or she only has this or she only has that' and it's like I'm not here for followers, I'm not here to be famous, I'm not here to talk shit, I'm not here to be friends. I'm not here for any of that, you know. I'm here to be the greatest of all time and that's it and that's my dream and that's my goal."

Kayla Harrison is a two-time PFL Women's Lightweight Champion

Kayla Harrison Poses with her daughter after her recent win at the the PFL women's lightweight finals. Image via. Instagram/ judokayla

Kayla Harrison is a two-time women's champion in the lightweight division of the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Harrison made her MMA debut in the Women's Lightweight division on June 21 2018 against Brittney Elkin at PFL 2. She won the match by submission.

Kayla Harrison has also won the World Judo Championships in 2010, as well as gold medals at the Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016, as well as the Pan American Games in 2011 and 2015. She currently trains with the American Top Team and holds a 6th-degree black belt in Judo.

Kayla Harrison is now a free agent after winning her last fight against Taylor Guardado at the PFL women's lightweight finals in October 2021.

