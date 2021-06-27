What has Dana White said about PFL superstar Kayla Harrison? 

Dana White recently seemed more open to signing two-time Olympic gold medallist Kayla Harrison. In a recent interview with Big Night Breaks, the UFC president was affirmative about a contract for the Season 2 PFL champ.

According to Dana White, a UFC contract is on the line for Kayla Harrison as soon as she and her people are confident of the move. When asked about Kayla Harrison's potential move to the UFC, Dana White told Big Night Breaks:

“Yeah, I know her contract’s up soon. I don’t know if she’s ready to come over here yet, or her people feel she’s ready to come over here yet, but when she is, we’re ready.”

Dana White had previously been doubtful about Kayla Harrison

Dana White's most recent take was slightly more optimistic than his earlier opinion of the Judoka. The UFC president had previously been skeptical of Kayla Harrison being able to perform against the best in the world.

Kayla Harrison gets the job done in the 1st via Armbar! #2021PFL6 pic.twitter.com/BYrmrX23Oi — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 26, 2021

According to Dana White, Harrison was in need of some more seasoning before making a move to the octagon. When asked about his plans of acquiring Kayla Harrison, Dana White told TSN earlier this year:

"I don’t know if she’s ready. I mean, when she feels like she’s ready, I’m always looking for the best possible people to come in and fight. If you don’t think that we’ve offered her to come over. I just don’t know if her people think she’s ready yet. It’s a whole other level when you get here. Amanda, Germaine (de Randamie), Holly (Holm), Aspen Ladd, you’ve got Julianna Pena, the list goes on and on. It’s a lot tougher when you come over here. So I don’t know if they think she’s ready or not, but we’ll find out.”

Kayla Harrison currently sports a perfect 10-0 professional record, with a first-round submission win over Cindy Dandois in her most recent outing at PFL 6. Prior to that, Harrison scored back-to-back TKO wins over Mariana Morais and Courtney King.

Kayla Harrison has around two fights left on her PFL contract, which has sparked up conversations about a potential career in the world's biggest MMA promotion. However, Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has confirmed that she will solely focus on defending her 155 lbs strap until the end of this PFL season.

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh