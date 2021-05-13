Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, reacts to Dana White doubting whether she's ready for the UFC 

Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has taken a dig at Dana White for questioning the potential of the two-time Olympic gold medallist.

According to Abdelaziz, White might have an underlying reason for hesitating to offer a UFC contract to Kayla Harrison. Ali Abdelaziz wrote on Twitter:

Yes he’s right she’s too expensive 😊 https://t.co/xl0bYtOT9e — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 13, 2021

Alongside the tweet, Ali Abdelaziz also shared screenshots of White's statement and Kayla Harrison's response to it. Dana White recently told Aaron Bronsteter of TSN:

“I don’t know if she’s ready. I mean, when she feels like she’s ready, I’m always looking for the best possible people to come in and fight. I just don’t know if her people think she’s ready yet. It’s a whole another level when you get here. Amanda, Germaine (de Randamie), Holly (Holm), Aspen Ladd – I mean, you look at that whole – You’ve got Julianna Pena. The list goes on and on. So, it’s a lot tougher when you come over here. So, I don’t know if they think she’s ready or not yet. But we’ll find out.”

Kayla Harrison is not on the same page

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Kayla Harrison made it clear that she did not agree with Dana White's comments. Considered to be one of the best MMA athletes competing outside of the UFC, Harrison believes she is ready to face top-tier opponents.

Laughing at Dana White's comments, Kayla Harrison told Ariel Helwani:

"I think that if Dana is ready to pay me a lot of money, I’ll make him a lot of money. I have stated many times, I’m ready to face the best in the world. I don’t get to pick who I fight. It’s not like I can create this super promotion of all these badass women and say ‘fight me.’ I can control what I can control, and that’s my performance. It is what it is.”

The 2019 PFL women's lightweight title holder has also been very vocal about her G.O.A.T aspirations. She has once again asserted that she is coming for the throne. However, Kayla Harrison also admitted that Amanda Nunes is the G.O.A.T for now. Harrison has a lot of respect for the 'Lioness'.