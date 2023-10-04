"Keep milking that little incident" - Manel Kape's revelation of rejecting Israel Adesanya's backstage apology at UFC 293 fails to sit well with fans

UFC flyweight Manel Kape clashed with former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya ahead of their most recent fights at UFC 293 in Australia.

Kape and Adesanya exchanged verbal blows at the promotional press conference after Kape called out Kai Kara-France and went off at him, even hurling a water bottle at his fellow flyweight.

Check out the confrontation below:

Adesanya stood to defend his City Kickboxing teammate but Kape refused to relent and the two only calmed down after security intervened. The Portuguese fighter recently revealed to MMA Fighting that he refused to accept Adesanya's backstage apology on fight night.

Fans did not appreciate Manel Kape's attitude and called him out for fixating on the incident unnecessarily.

"That midget has to stay in his lane and understand his place in the hierarchy. If Adesanya wants to speak to him, I'd say that's a pretty cool experience for a nobody like Kape"

"Keep milking that little incident."

They also criticized him for seeking attention and not respecting an apology.

"he still needs the attention, from what I can gather."

"Damn back stage is the only thing that matters dude is mad. Bet on him his next fight lol his power hand will have vengeance attached to it lol"

One fan also called for a hilarious matchup between the two.

"Make this fight just so we can watch Izzy hold him back by placing one hand on his forehead."

Manel Kape sounds off on Israel Adesanya: "I'll eat you in the streets"

Manel Kape continued his tirade against Israel Adesanya after 'The Last Stylebender' interfered with his attempts at hyping up his rivalry with Kai Kara-France.

Kape told MMA Fighting that he will not back down in a street fight and that he does not fear anyone irrespective of their size.

“Believe me, if he’s in the street with no cameras, I’ll eat you, too. You are a man to back up your words. Because you’re just one [man], you’re tall, but I’ll eat you in the streets. Believe me. You don’t know what I’m capable of doing. He backed down again. Ask them what he said to me backstage. No man, no size, I don’t fear them, and I’m undefeated in the streets. I expected it, because they’re just acting. The difference is I’m not acting. I’m not acting. I’m for real." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Manel Kape is currently on a four-fight win streak and is looking to climb above his current No.8 ranking in the flyweight division.

