'Keep watching from the sidelines' - Tony Ferguson roasts UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson issued a response to Ali Abdelaziz's claims on Twitter.

Abdelaziz, the manager of multiple UFC stars including UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, posted a scathing tweet directed at Ferguson, claiming that his management team tried to sign fellow UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje, who is managed by Abdelaziz, defeated Tony Ferguson by TKO to become the interim UFC lightweight champion back in May of 2020.

Yes I have a question @TonyFergusonXT did you know your management team tried to reach out to Justin Gaethje after he beat your ass? You always ending up with some fucked up people but don’t worry I will slap them for you https://t.co/e6r7R0azOf — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 7, 2020

"Did you know your management team tried to reach out to Justin Gaethje after he beat your ass? You always ending up with some f*cked up people but don't worry I will slap them for you," Abdelaziz's tweet read.

Abdelaziz continued, saying that he has proof of the interaction:

"If they deny it I have a screenshot I'll put it up everywhere."

Not one to take things lying down, Tony Ferguson issued a strongly-worded response of his own, challenging Abdelaziz to post the said screenshots:

Ali, Your Such a Fuckin’ Hooooooe I Love It 🎶 Post it up MF & While Your At It Keep Hiding/Watching From The Sidelines w/ @TeamKhabib hashtag # BeGon’Thot 🖕😆 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # pic.twitter.com/97YlOi2J3l — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 9, 2020

"Ali your such a f*ckin h*e I love it. Post it up MF & while your at it keep hiding/watching from the sidelines w/ @TeamKhabib"

Tony Ferguson's long-standing beef with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ali Abdelaziz

This isn't the first time that Tony Ferguson has gotten into with with Ali Abdelaziz and his clients.

The most notable instance has been Ferguson's constant trolling of reigning UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ferguson claims that Nurmagomedov ate some tiramisu ahead of their March 2017 bout. The bout was called off after Nurmagomedov was hospitalized due to a difficult weight cut, and Ferguson feels that the tiramisu was to blame. Since then, Ferguson has regularly used the tiramisu angle as a way to poke fun at Nurmagomedov.

Earlier this year, Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that Tony Ferguson was 'finished' and will likely continue to lose after the damage he absorbed from Justin Gaethje. Of course, the comment didn't sit well with Ferguson, who also went after Gathje in his response:

@TeamKhabib @Justin_Gaethje I’ll see you soon, Fathead. You Can’t Run Well & Conditioning Sucks. Only reason you feel bad is because you did bad. I Own You, Chicken # 200k & 20Pushups For The Homeless. U Two Are Managed By @AliAbdelaziz00 I’ll Make It A Point To See You Both ⚔️🕶 pic.twitter.com/wBdb19pXo3 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 13, 2020

Now that Khabib Nurmagomedov has called it a career, it's unfortunate that we may never get to see him and Tony Ferguson share the Octagon.

As long as Ali Abdelaziz and his clients are around however, it's likely that they will always find a way to get Ferguson's attention.