"Props to that guy for being a very smart fighter" - Kevin Holland believes Israel Adesanya has the "recipe" to outpoint Alex Pereira despite recent criticism

Kevin Holland recently lauded Israel Adesanya for being a smart fighter as the UFC middleweight champion faces criticism for his defensive style. 'Trailblazer' even believes that Adesanya has the necessary skill set and game plan to defend his throne against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on November 12.

Holland also accepted that perennial middleweight contender Marvin Vettori and former champion Robert Whittaker would have a better chance at winning UFC gold against Pereira as compared to Adesanya. The 29-year-old recently spoke to Andrew Whitelaw in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yeah, if Alex got the title then it would give one of those guys [Vettori and Whittaker] a chance to, you know, maybe get the title back. But Izzy has the recipe, he has the calmness, he has all the things that it takes to just stand across from those guys, outpointing them. I mean, like, he's beating them in an MMA fight. He's not beating them in a Arrrrr! [brawl]... you know what I mean? So I mean, props to that guy for being a very smart fighter."

Watch Kevin Holland's interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Adesanya came under a lot of criticism for his recent title defense against Jared Cannonier, which many deemed to be lackluster. However, others have lauded the extremely technical showing from 'The Last Stylebender' and his ability to stifle the knockout artist in Cannonier.

Marvin Vettori will never be a good striker, claims Kevin Holland

Robert Whittaker recently delivered an instant classic against Marvin Vettori, outpointing 'The Italian Dream' for three rounds en route to a dominant decision victory. Kevin Holland gave props to Whittaker for his one-sided beatdown of Vettori, while lauding 'The Reaper's immaculate takedown defense.

However, 'Trailblazer' claims that 'The Italian Dream' never posed much of a threat to 'Bobby Knuckles' on the feet. According to Holland, Vettori will never be impressive in terms of pure striking even in the next decade or two.

Kevin Holland claims solid cardio and footwork is sufficient to ouclass Vettori on any given day. The 29-year-old further told Sportskeeda MMA:

"10 years from now he won't be a good striker. 20 years from now he won't be good striker. Maybe you could teach him decent striking but he'll never be a good striker when it comes to actual striking. He's just a f***ing dog man. He's a animal. He's just down to go forward at all times. And if your cardio's there and you're moving right, it's like you can outclass that man all day."

