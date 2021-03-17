Kevin Holland claims that UFC fans are overrating him because of his spectacular KO of Jacare Souza

Kevin Holland had a dream year, winning all five of his bouts in 2020. While Kevin Holland is considered to be among the best in his division, 'The Trailblazer' believes fans might be expecting too much from him.

Kevin Holland recently revealed that, according to him, fans might be perceiving him as much better than he really is owing to his highlight-reel knockout of Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza at UFC 256.

Expressing his concern about the undue expectations, Kevin Holland told South China Morning Post:

"They are overrating me. They are so happy I did that off my back that they are overrating me. I’m somewhere down here and you guys want me to be up there (gestures). I’ll get there, don’t worry. But it takes time bucko, it takes time. They are underrating me…I mean they are overrating me, my bad. I’m down here, I’m still working. I’m still grinding, we’ll get there eventually."

In his last fight of the year, Kevin Holland phenomenally dismissed Ronaldo Souza with a vicious flurry off his back. Though Souza was the submission expert, Holland also managed to constantly trouble him on the ground.

In a unique exchange, Kevin Holland started throwing punches from the ground, tagging Souza with a blistering right hand. Holland would continue to hammer away, forcing the referee to intervene at 1:45 in the first round.

Kevin Holland was willing to step in for Paulo Costa

Kevin Holland was ready as always to step in for Paulo Costa against Robert Whittaker before Kelvin Gastelum grabbed the opportunity.

Currently ranked at #10 in the middleweight division, Holland was all set to face the former champion within two weeks of his headliner against #7 ranked Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22. Speaking of the matchup between Gastelum and Whittaker, Kevin Holland told South China Morning Post:

“Of course, of course, you guys know me. I’m always down for the last second to step in, it’s just what I do. I think it’s funny Kelvin Gastelum is getting it – I guess one win and he’s back on track. But kudos to him, props. How they schedule it, they schedule it, But if somebody pulls a vaginal muscle, I’ll be there.”