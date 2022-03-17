"That's not a champagne bottle, that's a gunshot" - Kevin Holland details the incident of him taking down gunman at Houston restaurant 

Kevin Holland found himself in a life-threatening situation at a sushi restaurant in Houston on Monday night as a gunman randomly opened fire before being disarmed by the UFC welterweight. Holland detailed the shocking incident during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

According to 'Trailblazer', he was enjoying his meal along with his uncle when he suddenly heard a loud bang. Knowing that a birthday celebration was going on at the table behind him, Kevin Holland didn't initially care to look because he thought he heard a champagne bottle pop.

However, once he did look behind him, Holland realized it was a gunman who'd opened fire as people were running helter-skelter in panic. He said:

"I'm just chilling and there was a party behind us, a birthday party, so when I heard the bang originally, I'm like, 'Alright, that's a champagne bottle'... So I turned to look behind me and people are running, glass is breaking, you know what i mean? I'm like, 'Okay, that's not a champagne bottle, that's a gunshot...' " Holland said.

After initially ducking for cover, Holland noticed another person who grabbed the gunman's arm and tried to remove the weapon from his possession. The 29-year-old decided to help out by going around the other side and disarming the gunman before putting him in a rear-naked choke and subduing him.

Watch The MMA Hour episode below:

After returning to winning ways at UFC 272, Kevin Holland eyes Donald Cerrone fight next

Kevin Holland is back in the win column with a second-round TKO victory over Alex Oliveira at the recently concluded UFC 272 pay-per-view. Prior to that, Holland failed to win his last three fights inside the octagon. However, those two losses and one no-contest came during Holland's stint in the middleweight division.

The fight against Oliveira marked Holland's debut in the UFC's welterweight division. Following his win over the Brazilian, 'Trailblazer' said he wants to share the octagon with Donald Cerrone next.

'Cowboy' is currently scheduled to take on Joe Lauzon at UFC 274 in May. The veteran fighter says he's game to fight Holland after getting past Lauzon.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Cowboy has business to take care of on May 7, but he's game to "dance" with Kevin Holland after that 🤠 #UFC272 Cowboy has business to take care of on May 7, but he's game to "dance" with Kevin Holland after that 🤠 #UFC272 https://t.co/Zny5unqmlv

