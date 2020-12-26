Kevin Holland gives fan on Twitter a Christmas gift

Kevin Holland has undeniably become one of most popular fighters in the UFC, thanks to his phenomenal fighting record in 2020 and an aplomb attitude.

The 28-year-old has given yet another reason to be dubbed as a fan favorite, as he surprised one of his fans on Twitter with a Christmas gift.

The 'Trail Blazer' posted a photo on Twitter asking his fans what they got for Christmas. One man replied that he got himself a pair of UFC gloves and will also buy a "cheap bag" to punch.

Holland responded by asking for the fan's address and suggested he will gift him the bag.

"DM your address. I got a small bag for you! #HoHoholland," tweeted Holland.

DM your address. I got a small bag for you! #HoHoholland 🎅 https://t.co/JEJcxtgpHD — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 25, 2020

This is not the first time that Holland has dished money out of his own pocket in a heart-warming gesture. A day before UFC 256, the UFC middleweight asked Tony Ferguson if he can donate $2,500 to a charity based in Oxnard, California, where Ferguson was born, and 'El Cucuy' immediately agreed to it.

enjoy this beautiful exchange between Kevin Holland and Tony Ferguson. Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/q5V74ZpY0J — flying_armbar🌐 (@ArmbarFlying) December 10, 2020

Kevin Holland's stellar record in 2020

Kevin Holland had an extraordinary fighting record in 2020 as he won all five of his fights in a span of less than seven months. He equalled the UFC record for the most wins in a calendar year, along with Roger Huerta and Neil Magny.

Coming off a submission loss to Brendan Allen in 2019, Holland returned to the win column against Anthony Hernandez in May 2020. He then put on a dominant performance against Joaquin Buckley in August, knocking him out in the third round, before defeating Darren Stewart next month via split decision.

In October, Holland returned to the Cctagon once again opposite Charlie Ontiveros. The California native made a quick work of his opponent with a first-round TKO victory.

With four back-to-back victories under his belt, Kevin Holland was pitted against veteran Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza at UFC 256 on December 12. The 28-year-old produced another stunning knockout in the first round to beat his Brazilian opponent.

Kevin Holland: “I had a dream about this”



Couple of seconds later 👇#UFC256 pic.twitter.com/L64l7iONq9 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 13, 2020

As of now, Holland has his eyes set on fighting No. 7 ranked middleweight, Derek Brunson.