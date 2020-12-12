Watch: UFC stars Tony Ferguson and Kevin Holland agree to charity donation in touching Christmas gesture

Kevin Holland and Tony Ferguson are getting into the giving spirit.

With the holidays around the corner, and Holland and Ferguson sharing a connection, the pair decided to donate to charity. "El Cucuy" was born in Oxnard, California, where Holland's grandpa is from, so they each decided to donate $2500 to an unspecified charity, which UFC embedded captured.

enjoy this beautiful exchange between Kevin Holland and Tony Ferguson. Merry Christmas

Holland: You are from Oxnard right?

Ferguson: Yes, sir.

Holland: Durley Park, my grandpa is from there too. Durley Park has a little thing they do for Christmas.

Ferguson: Okay.

Holland: If you're down, you want to match $2500 with me?

Ferguson: Let's go.

Holland: Let's do it, that works, brother.

Kevin Holland's road to UFC 256

Kevin Holland is looking to go 5-0 in 2020 when he takes on Jacare Souza on the main card of UFC 256. Originally, Holland was supposed to headline last weekend's UFC Vegas 16 event against Jack Hermansson, but he was forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Kevin Holland's 2020 resume includes...



4️⃣ fights

4️⃣ wins

3️⃣ finishes

Kevin Holland's 2020 resume includes...

4️⃣ fights

4️⃣ wins

3️⃣ finishes

2️⃣ bonuses

In 2020, Holland started the year with a TKO win over Anthony Hernandez in May. He then followed that up a TKO win over Joaquin Buckley in August and returned a month later where he edged out a split decision over Darren Stewart. Although going 3-0 in the year was impressive, he made another quick turnaround and beat Charlie Ontiveros by TKO in October.

Now, if Holland can go out and beat Souza, he will likely see a number beside his name and get a ranked opponent next time out.

Tony Ferguson looking for redemption

Tony Ferguson wanted to fight once more in 2020 and he gets his wish as he will take on Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 256.

To begin the year, Ferguson was supposed to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249 in April. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancelation of the event, and in May, El Cucuy headlined the pay-per-view against Justin Gaethje for the interim title, suffering a fifth-round TKO loss.

El Cucuy vs Do Bronx!



Lightweight giants are a day away... 🕶🇧🇷



El Cucuy vs Do Bronx!

Lightweight giants are a day away... 🕶🇧🇷

Since the loss, many have wondered if Ferguson's time as a top lightweight is over. Yet, on Saturday night, he is looking to prove all the doubters wrong and snap Oliveira's seven-fight winning streak.