"Whittaker could possibly get it done" - Kevin Holland gives his take on Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

Kevin Holland has given his verdict on Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2. The blockbuster middleweight rematch looks likely to take place in early 2022.

Holland believes the UFC middleweight champion is tough to beat. However, he doesn't count out No.1-ranked Whittaker either. The duo first faced off at UFC 243 in October 2019. Whittaker dropped the belt after being knocked out by 'The Last Stylebender' in the second round.

In a recent interview with Ryan Jarrell, Kevin Holland donned the predictor's hat and guessed the outcome of Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2.

"I really feel Israel Adesanya is a hard person to take out at 185 (pounds) unless you can catch him. You know he's been caught before but it is going to be hard. Winning the point game at 185 with Adesanya is hard. I was surprised when (light heavyweight champion) Jan Blachowicz won the point game (at UFC 259). I thought he would get a submission. However, Adesanya is big, strong and fast. To beat him at 185, it's going to be someone with a nice pop in his shot. Robert Whittaker could possibly get it done. But Izzy has to be mentally not there for that to happen," said Kevin Holland.

Watch Kevin Holland in conversation with Ryan Jarrell below:

Israel Adesanya last successfully defended his middleweight belt against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 in June. Robert Whittaker, meanwhile, defeated Kelvin Gastelum in his last UFC fight in April.

Kevin Holland is scheduled to face Kyle Daukaus next month

Kevin Holland will square off against unranked middleweight fighter Kyle Daukaus at UFC Vegas 38 on October 2. Daukaus has one win in three UFC matchups so far and holds a 10-2 record in his MMA career.

The Philadelphia-based fighter is also a Dana White's Contender Series alumnus like Holland. He's also a former Cage Fury FC middleweight champion.

.@Trailblaze2top tells @arielhelwani he has no issue with his #UFC pay:



"Some of these people talking about how they don't get paid this much in the UFC. … Either A.) they need to fight more or B.) they need to get a better manager."



▶️ WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/SgIQQzseKZ pic.twitter.com/7YXTtcNgYk — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland lost two consecutive fights within the space of three weeks earlier this year. He dropped decisions to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori. He holds an overall record of 21-7 and is 8-4 in the UFC.

Also Read

In 2020, 'Trail Blazer' tied Roger Huerta and Neil Magny for the most UFC wins in a single calendar year. Out of his five victories, four were knockouts.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard