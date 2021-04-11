Kevin Holland opens up on his loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 23

Kevin Holland suffered his second main-event loss within a span of 21 days at UFC Vegas 23. Holland stepped in at short notice after Marvin Vettori's scheduled opponent, Darren Till, pulled out due to an injury.

Speaking to Meghan Olivi after the fight, Kevin Holland weighed in on his recent loss and the decision to take the fight. Claiming to be a company man, Holland said-

"I just went out there and gave you guys a little bit more gung-ho. You know what I mean, just tried to give it to you guys, what you guys wanted. At the end of the day I believe in every fighter getting his cheque. I believe in everybody going out there and getting a chance to perform.

So when I see Marvin didn’t have an opponent, the smart thing to do would have been staying in that shower and not answering that phone call but I never said I was smart. But courageous and a company man, that’s something that I am, so…The people wanna kill that, they can kill that. But at the end of the day when they needed somebody to step in, I stepped in."

Kevin Holland plans to work with DC

The Italian Dream is alive and well!



🇮🇹 @MarvinVettori with a sweep of 50-44's in a convincing performance! #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/myM9GHFuoh — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 10, 2021

Kevin Holland has dropped back-to-back bouts in 2021, having being dominated the ground on both occasions. While Kevin Holland plans on getting some guidance from Daniel Cormier, he isn't thinking of making major changes to his training. Speaking about preserving his fighting style, Kevin Holland said:

"Can’t say too much changes. We’ll see what it is. You know, I just honestly don’t know. Go and spend some time with DC (Daniel Cormier) for sure, work on some of that wrestling things. Go work on wrestling of course, gotta stop some of these takedowns.

Other than that, same old same. I am not gonna change the fighter I am and try and become a wrestler just cause all these guys wanna wrestle. I like to strike, I like to bang, I will just do a better job at keeping the fight up on its feet and deliver some more knockouts to the people. That way they will be back on the bandwagon sooner or later."