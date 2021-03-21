"A little beat up but never going to stop talking!" - Kevin Holland reacts to lopsided defeat to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22

Kevin Holland had his hype train derailed by Derek Brunson in the main event at UFC Vegas 22. Kevin Holland was awarded the 'Fighter of the Year' honors last year by MMA Junkie after becoming the third UFC fighter in the modern era to win all five fights within a year. However, Holland's bid to trailblaze to the top was foiled by Derek Brunson in the UFC Vegas 22 headliner.

Kevin Holland: "Oh f*** we're a little beat up but never gonna stop talking. If you guys don't f***ing like it, deuces." ✌️ (via @Trailblaze2top) #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/lz8APXMtXQ — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 21, 2021

Known for his mid-fight conversations, Kevin Holland's loudmouth game was certainly on point even in the face of defeat. In the aftermath of his loss, Kevin Holland uploaded a video where he promised not to stop talking even though he might be beat up at the moment. Holland said:

"Oh f*** we're a little beat up but never gonna stop talking. If you guys don't f***ing like it, deuces."

Derek Brunson was glad to shut up Kevin Holland

Derek Brunson extended his winning streak to four after picking up a decision win against Kevin Holland in the middleweight headliner at UFC Vegas 22. While the fight might not have been thrilling, Brunson did a fantastic job with respect to his wrestling, clinch and overall control time.

Kevin Holland meanwhile was upto his usual antics, chatting with his opponent during the fight and with Khabib Nurmagomedov in between rounds. Derek Brunson expressed his pleasure at finally shutting up Kevin Holland even though he was unable to secure a finish. Derek Brunson told reporters in the post-fight conference:

“To go out there and get the win, shut him up, it feels good. I was a little upset that I didn’t get the finish. I thought my ground-and-pound would get it done. He was pretty crafty on bottom, holding my hands, holding my wrists and stuff like that. We got the win. Onto the next.”