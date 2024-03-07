Kevin Holland won't have a problem "catching a snake" ahead of Michael Page clash at UFC 299

Kevin Holland recently discussed his thoughts on his upcoming fight against Michael 'Venom' Page, which would mark the Brit's debut in the UFC.

The pair are slated to face each other at UFC 299 in a welterweight bout on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

During UFC 299 media day earlier today, Holland was questioned about the UK fans, as they tend to be quite vocal when their favorite fighter is fighting. In response, he said:

''When I was fighting some of these other guys from different places, they tend to come pretty hard but kind of like my man over here said, I've kind of got a good relationship with everybody and no, they've been pretty nice.''

Holland continued:

''I think they know this boy's been living in Texas for a long time and he shouldn't have a problem catching a snake.''

Catch Kevin Holland's comments below (6:21):

The No. 13-ranked welterweight contender (25-10-1) is coming off a loss against Jack Della Maddalena in a close contest at Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 in September last year. 'Trailblazer' lost the fight via split decision.

Meanwhile, the British fighter (21-2) is the latest well-known addition to the UFC roster. Page rose to prominence as a Bellator welterweight contender and became an instant sensation with his flashy knockouts and inventive striking.

Page has won 13 fights via knockout, three via submission, and five by decision. He has achieved 13 first-round wins, 10 of which were knockouts. He's coming off a win against Goiti Yamauchi in the final fight on his Bellator contract in March 2023.

Kevin Holland previews his fight against Michael 'Venom' Page

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Holland is ready to welcome Michael 'Venom' Page, as the pair are set to face each other at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024, at Kaseya Center, in Miami, Florida, USA. The two will square off in a welterweight bout on the UFC 299 main card. The pay-per-view event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera.

Page signed with the UFC in December 2023. So this would be his first time competing in the octagon.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Holland discussed his upcoming fight against Page. He said:

''I'll hit him in his mouth, keep it simple, keep it sweet. Punch him in chops as many times as I can.''

Catch Kevin Holland's comments below (2:08):