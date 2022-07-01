Kevin Holland is proud of "Big Mouth Jr." Sean Strickland's trash-talking skills at UFC 276 press conference

Sean Strickland was present at UFC 276 pre-fight press conference and showed off his verbal skills. His performance at the presser caught the eye and the ear of Kevin Holland, who praised ‘Tarzan’ and said he made him proud.

During an interview with The Schmo, Holland said:

“You know, Big Mouth Junior, you did a good job son and I’m proud of you. I can’t call you son just yet, but I can call you Big Mouth Junior. You know, I taught you that during the pandemic. How to talk like that and I see that you have been pracitcing.

You also had your keys dangling on the side with your white tee and blue Levi jeans, just like I do when I’m on the embedded driving in the old schools. I’m proud of you boy, you’re making Corona and motherfreaking California proud, boy. I’m so proud, yes I am.”

Sean Strickland put on quite the show for fans at the UFC 276 press conference. The No.4-ranked middleweight managed to irk Israel Adesanya and get reactions from fighters and the audience almost every time he spoke. Safe to say, 'Tarzan' made the most of the opportunity.

Strickland will take on Alex Pereira at UFC 276, with many believing that a victory will grant him a title shot against Israel Adesanya. Strickland is enjoying a six-fight winning streak, with his latest victory being a decision win over Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland.

Kevin Holland is coming off a submission win over Tim Means at UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs. Emmett. His previous win took place at UFC 272, where he TKO’d Alex Oliveira in his first fight at 170lbs in the UFC.

Watch Kevin Holland praise Sean Strickland in the video below:

Sean Strickland attended his maiden press conference

Strickland has fought in various UFC events but was never invited to a pre-fight press conference. This changed with his high-profile fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 276.

‘Tarzan’ is known for his unfiltered and controversial statements, even having lost his Twitter account due to the same. The UFC middleweight admitted to being wary of attending his first press conference for fear of being attacked for his words.

However, Strickland stuck to his nature by jestingly threatening fans in attendance. During the presser, Sean Strickland addressed the audience and said:

“I just want to say something,... This is my first press conference. You guys are bunch of vicious ba***rds. Man, hear the way you guys talk. I would go down there and punch you all f***ers in the face. Jesus Christ, you guys are mean.”

Watch Sean Strickland threaten fans in the video below:

Strickland has been a part of the UFC since 2014 and has entered the octagon 15 times. On Saturday, the Xtreme Couture prospect will look to earn the biggest win of his career by beating a surging Alex Pereira.

