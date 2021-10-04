Kevin Holland reacts after chasing down alleged car thief in Texas

Just days after competing at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker, Kevin Holland reportedly apprehended a man attempting to break into a car.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani uploaded the following Twitter post, as per Holland's coach Shug Dorsey:

"Earlier this am, like minutes ago, Kevin Holland apprehended a guy who was in the process of stealing someone’s car in his neighborhood, per his coach @cd_powertrain. Chased him down and stayed with him till the cops showed up."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Earlier this am, like minutes ago, Kevin Holland apprehended a guy who was in the process of stealing someone’s car in his neighborhood, per his coach @cd_powertrain . Chased him down and stayed with him till the cops showed up. instagram.com/cdpowertrain?u… Earlier this am, like minutes ago, Kevin Holland apprehended a guy who was in the process of stealing someone’s car in his neighborhood, per his coach @cd_powertrain. Chased him down and stayed with him till the cops showed up. instagram.com/cdpowertrain?u… https://t.co/KkhKAHOPEU

Kevin Holland has since posted his own reaction on social media. The 21-7 middleweight stated: "Hold up. Gotta go grab a (donut emoji) right quick. (Policeman emoji)."

Kevin Holland @Trailblaze2top Hold up. Gotta go grab a 🍩 right quick. 👮🏿 Hold up. Gotta go grab a 🍩 right quick. 👮🏿

Holland later discussed what happened on today's episode of The MMA Hour with Helwani.

"I mean, I didn't really stop him because he got the car. And the car was wrecked. But, yeah, we caught up to him... I was driving down the street, some guy comes zooming out the parking lot. Some guy was running out behind him, like, 'Yo, he stole my car.' So I was like, 'Yo, I been in quarantine for a week, I didn't get to finish my fight, so let's go have a little fun.'"

Catch Kevin Holland's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

How did Kevin Holland's most recent fight go?

This past weekend, Kevin Holland faced off against Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. The fight ended in extreme controversy. The two men clashed heads, which appeared to result in Holland being momentarily knocked out.

Referee Dan Miragliotta appeared to notice the clash of heads, motioning the ringside ref to review the footage. However, he allowed the fight to continue and Daukaus took full advantage, locking up a standing rear-naked choke and tapping 'Trailblazer' out.

Miragliotta then consulted Herb Dean, who had reviewed the footage. After some extended deliberation, Mirgliotta made the call that the fight would be ruled a no contest.

Kevin Holland @Trailblaze2top I didn’t know what happened. I also don’t know how the rules are defined in that situation.

I do know he didn’t take me down. 🤠 yeeeehaw

Run. It. Back. Bucko. I didn’t know what happened. I also don’t know how the rules are defined in that situation.

I do know he didn’t take me down. 🤠 yeeeehaw

Run. It. Back. Bucko. https://t.co/W5Ta8Qch42

Within the octagon, Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus verbally agreed to an immediate rematch. Holland didn't appear to take too much damage, so it seems likely the two men could face one another again before the year is out.

In 2020, Holland became one of the UFC's breakout stars, racking up five consecutive victories. The impressive run of form saw him matched up with some of the division's best in 2021. He faced former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori and 185-pound contender Derek Brunson.

Also Read

Both men exploited Holland's lack of wrestling defense, picking up dominant decision victories. Holland was hoping to bounce back to winning form against Daukaus. Should he be unsuccessful in their likely rematch, it stands to reason that 'Trailblazer' will be entering 2022 outside the division's top 15.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Kevin Holland almost didn’t make it in time for his fight this weekend, apparently. Visa holdup in Hendrickstan. Kevin Holland almost didn’t make it in time for his fight this weekend, apparently. Visa holdup in Hendrickstan. https://t.co/bVJ9w3nN44

Edited by Harvey Leonard