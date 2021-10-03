Watch: Kevin Holland hilariously responds to Daniel Cormier's commentary mid-fight during UFC Fight Night 193

Kevin Holland hilariously responded to Daniel Cormier's commentary mid-fight during his bout against Kyle Daukaus at UFC Vegas 38. Cormier spoke about Kyle Daukaus being longer than the 'Trailblazer', and the outspoken American responded to that comment in his own comedic fashion:

"So long DC, so long!"

Watch Kevin Holland's hilarious response to Daniel Cormier's comments mid-fight below:

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland has been in the headlines. The 28-year-old suffered an unfortunate fate in his bout against Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker.

In the first round, the two middleweight fighters engaged in an accidental headbutt that knocked 'Trailblazer' down. Daukaus capitalized on the situation by landing some hard shots and then submitting Holland via a rear naked choke.

After the bout was stopped, referee Dan Miragliotta thoroughly investigated the incident. He discussed it with UFC officials and fellow referee Herb Dean to decide what had to be done. The bout between the two middleweights was declared a no-contest.

Kevin Holland is known for his 'Big Mouth'' persona and many fans love him for being one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC today. 'Trailblazer' won the hearts of many during his post-fight interview, Holland said:

"I never thought about a no contest, I'm not that type of person, you know that I mean? As far as I'm concerned, he knocked me out and choked me out in one fight. If it was a street fight, he'd have got the job done, so kung-fu first! Defend yourself at all times. I didn't defend myself from the headbutt so that's my fault."

Watch Kevin Holland's post-fight interview below:

Kevin Holland demands a rematch against Kyle Daukaus

Following the incident, Kevin Holland took to Instagram to show the cut inside his mouth. The 28-year-old appreciated Daukaus for the performance he put in and demanded a rematch.

Also Read

Holland was on a two-fight losing streak going into this bout. 'Trailblazer' hasn't won a single bout in 2021 so far. The outspoken American lost his previous two bouts against Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson, both via unanimous decision.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Jack Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Kevin Holland can bounce back from his latest defeat? Yes No 0 votes so far