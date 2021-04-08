Kevin Holland reveals who the 'real GOAT' of the UFC is

Kevin Holland considers Amanda Nunes to be the Greatest of All Time in the UFC.

The debate about who the real GOAT of the UFC is, is not going to end anytime soon. Everyone has a different opinion on the matter. Some of the names that have been largely thrown around are Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre among others.

But the one name from the women's division that keeps popping up is that of Amanda Nunes, who, according to Kevin Holland, is the 'real GOAT' of the UFC. In a recent clip of Kevin Holland's media interview uploaded by TheMacLife, the middleweight fighter spotted Amanda Nunes while answering a question and told her what he thinks of her achievements:

"Is that Amanda Nunes right there? Oh my god, you're the GOAT. The real GOAT."

Kevin Holland is certainly not alone in considering Amanda Nunes to be the GOAT in the UFC. Her accomplishments in the promotion as well as in the sports are many, some of them yet to be matched.

Amanda Nunes became the first woman in the UFC to become a two-division champion and the third fighter overall to hold titles in two divisions at the same time, after Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier.

The UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight champion is also the first and only fighter to date to have defended both the titles while actively holding them.

Currently placed at the top of the women's pound-for-pound rankings in the UFC, Amanda Nunes is considered many levels above her peers in both divisions by fans and MMA pundits alike.

Amanda Nunes currently holds the second longest active winning streak in the UFC with 12 consecutive wins since her loss to Cat Zingano, a record second only to Kamaru Usman's 13 wins in a row.

Kevin Holland set to redeem himself against Marvin Vettori

After being harshly criticized for how he acted in his last UFC outing against Derek Brunson, Kevin Holland is prepared to make a quick turnaround and prove his critics wrong by taking up a fight on short notice.

Kevin Holland spent more time talking and less time fighting at UFC Vegas 22, which allowed his opponent to walk away with a unanimous decision win.

He is now set to face Marvin Vettori on April 10, 2021, where he promises to show up as the 'Trailblazer' and not 'Big Mouth'.