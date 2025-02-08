Kevin Lee details punishment for training partner after sparring video goes viral online, slams "f**king rat, a sc*mbag, a weasel" for leaking clip

Kevin Lee has addressed the viral video clip featuring him and a sparring partner. 'The Motown Phenom' has now highlighted the punishment his sparring partner was handed.

A recent clip from Lee's sparring session at the world-renowned Kill Cliff FC gym showed him attempting a jumping/flying knee. The sparring partner, reportedly Mirali Huseynov, then connected with an overhand right-hand punch that appeared to badly stun and knock the American down.

Lee later tweeted that he'll find out who leaked the video, adding that he probably should've probably landed the knee.

In an Instagram video, Lee has now implied that the sparring partner in question has received the punishment of being banned from the gym. Meanwhile, the leaker still hasn't been publicly identified. Nevertheless, jibing at the leaker, Lee stated:

"Alright, let me just address this once and leave it at that. A lot of people been calling, and first of all, I'm fine. This is martial arts training. I've been training martial arts for 15 years. I can't tell you how many times I've seen people get knocked out, submitted, arms broken, cut up. This is what we do. This is what happens into the gym. And whoever posted that video is a f**king rat, a sc*mbag, a weasel, all of that."

He added:

"No honor. No respect. None of it. There are certain codes that go on in these gyms that you just don't break. Showing just a small clip like that for the world to see is one of them."

Lee (20-8 MMA) underscored the significance of self-control in martial arts, signaling that he exercised self-control and didn't land the knee. Lee implied that he was getting the better of his sparring partner, who allegedly got hyped up and eventually caught him with the punch.

In the caption to his Instagram post and video, Lee suggested it was "water under the bridge." He noted that he'll continue being a professional and training the same way he has. Lee did assert, however, that the clip of the knockdown leaked without context was misleading and angered him. He added:

"I got word that the kid has been banned from the gym. And I just wanna say it's not on the gym at all. Brought in some random guy from Russia that I didn't even know was filming on the sidelines."

Watch Lee's assessment below:

Mirali Huseynov addressed the viral video, Kevin Lee receives support from MMA community

Former interim UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee ended his second UFC stint in July 2023 and retired from MMA. However, he unretired and submitted Thiago Oliveira at Lights Out Championship 17 in September 2024.

The American's GFL (Global Fight League) signing was confirmed in December 2024. He's been drafted to Team New York in the GFL. Furthermore, Azerbaijani welterweight Mirali Huseynov (9-3 MMA) clarified that he didn't intend to hurt Lee in sparring or leak the video.

Watch Huseynov address the topic below:

Lee soon received support from various MMA personalities. Veteran journalist Ariel Helwani notably alluded to the gym's sanctity. Condemning the leaker, Helwani tweeted that if it was someone from the gym, it was an awful act. Supporting Lee, he further wrote:

"Breach of trust. Gym should kick that person out for good."

