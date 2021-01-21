Khabib acts as translator for cousin Umar Nurmagomedov wins after UFC debut on special date

Following Umar Nurmagomedov's win against Sergey Morozov at his UFC debut, his most famous cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, served as a translator for the post-fight interview in UFC Fight Island 7.

Umar's debut in the promotion made his older cousin proud with a victory identical to Khabib's rear-naked choke win when he made his first UFC fight almost nine years ago.

Umar tried to practice his English at the interview with BT Sport, but the words he wanted to say would not come to his mind. The blank made Khabib step in to help his cousin, saying that his 'English is not ready yet.'

"He is very happy with this. It was not planned [to win with the same submission style as Khabib's debut], but he is very happy to choke his opponent like I did nine years ago," translated Khabib.

Asked if he felt the pressure of following Khabib's footsteps, Umar answered:

"It is going to be a little bit more easier for me because I already know the way I have to move. But I have to focus, I have very hard work ahead, but I'm excited about the future," said Umar through Khabib.

Unlike Khabib, Umar competes at the UFC bantamweight division. The younger Nurmagomedov hopes he can not only emulate Khabib's first submission but all of his career and records.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov coming back from retirement?

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

The highly-anticipated announcement on whether Khabib Nurmagomedov would remain retired or resume his UFC career finally happened. But to the frustration of fans and fighters, the decision is unclear.

UFC president Dana White broke the news during UFC Fight Island 7. White said that Khabib "will be looking for something spectacular" at UFC 257 when Conor McGregor will rematch Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler will make his debut against Dan Hooker in the two lightweight bouts of the night.

Poirier already voiced his disappointment with Khabib's announcement, as he expected things would become more transparent in his pursuit for the lightweight championship.

Khabib will make his real decision after the event is over. The retired lightweight champion has said before that there was no contender at the weight class right now that motivated him enough to make him return to fighting.

Would you like to see Khabib Nurmagomedov back in action, or is it time for the UFC to move on and find a new lightweight champion? Sound off in the comments.