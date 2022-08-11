"Khabib wouldn't beat Nickal. He'd get pinned in 30 seconds" - Fans debate over who the better wrestler is between Bo Nickal and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov elevated the standards when it came to dominance on the ground. He wrestled, grappled and mauled his opponents routinely on the ground, winning many of his fights through submissions and ground-and-pound TKOs.
Dana White's Contender Series' latest competitor Bo Nickal has somewhat of a reputation as a wrestler himself. With three gold medals at the NCAA division one national championships and three more at the Big Ten championships, he has a sterling record in collegiate wrestling.
His foray into mixed martial arts has so far been solid. He knocked out his opponent in his first ever MMA fight and gained a submission victory in the second. His wrestling pedigree has prompted many fans to draw parallels to retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
A Twitter user posted a picture of Nickal citing him as America's 'Khabib':
One user even made the claim that 'The Allen Assasin' would beat 'The Eagle':
Fans debate over who has the better wrestling pedigree between Bo Nickal and Khabib Nurmagomedov
The original post kickstarted a debate over who would outwrestle the other between Nurmagomedov and Nickal based on their past achievements. The Dagestani's skillset was compared to the young upstart American to which one user responded with a list of Nickal's noteworthy milestones:
This was immediately refuted by a now deleted reply that mentioned Nurmagomedov's own wrestling feats:
"Lol come on Khabib’s a 2-time Sambo world champion. Any of his Dagestani opponents would have mopped the floor with Bo. That region produces more Olympic gold medalists per capita in combat sports than any other region in the world."
Other fans criticized Nurmagomedov's slow-paced style:
However, 'The Eagle' was a terrifying prospect on the ground for any fighter:
Some fans criticized the quality of opponents Khabib Nurmagomedov faced:
Many others tried to quell the comparisons between a fighter with two fights under his belt and an international champion who was utterly dominant throughout his career:
Bo Nickal hasn't yet earned a UFC contract owing to his small sample size of a professional record. However, he has caught Dana White's eye and earned an invite to the next Dana White's Contender Series event in September.