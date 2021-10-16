Coach Javier Mendez reveals what Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks about Canelo Alvarez

Javier Mendez has revealed what former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks of super middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez.

Both Khabib and Canelo Alvarez are legends of their respective sports. While the Russian MMA superstar went 29-0 in his career before his retirement, the Mexican sensation has 38 knockout victories in 59 fights. He has won world titles in the welterweight, light middleweight and middleweight divisions as well.

During a recent edition of the Javier Mendez AKA Podcast, the 51-year-old Mexican-American trainer answered a fan question about Canelo Alvarez. The American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach told co-host Sun Glasses Guy Len that 'The Eagle' loves Alvarez:

"Khabib loves Canelo. He loves people like that, blood and guts type of guys. To him, those are the true warriors. He loves that type of stuff," said Mendez.

Watch Javier Mendez talk about Khabib Nurmagomedov's opinion on Canelo Alvarez below:

Alvarez currently holds a 56-1-2 record. The only loss of his professional boxing career came against the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. way back in September 2013. He also has draws versus Gennady Golovkin and Jorge Juarez.

Canelo Alvarez will take on Caleb Plant in an undisputed championship bout next month

WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will defend his belts and also fight for the IBF title in a unification bout with the undefeated Caleb Plant.

Plant is 21-0 so far, and he won the IBF super middleweight championship in January 2019. The 29-year-old American star has made three successful title defenses since.

Canelo Alvarez, on the other hand, is currently ranked as the No.1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world by several organizations like BoxRec and ESPN.

Alvarez has claimed titles in four different weight classes and unified belts in three of those divisions. He'll take on Plant at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Edited by Jack Cunningham