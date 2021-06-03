'Khabib literally did what I want to do' - Mason Jones wants to emulate a UFC legend's career

UFC lightweight Mason Jones is looking to pick up his first win inside the octagon this weekend.

The Welshman takes on Alan Patrick at UFC Vegas 28, having dropped a close decision loss in his UFC debut on Fight Island.

Jones' debut, and sole loss of his career, came against Mike Davis. The fight was a back-and-forth affair that stood out in an otherwise lackluster UFC event. The pair would later receive a 'Fight of the Night' bonus.

Jones will no doubt be looking to build off the promising showing and leave his mark on the 155-pound division with a big win over Brazilian Alan Patrick.

Mason Jones' aspirations of emulating Khabib Nurmagomedov

Mason Jones recently sat down to speak with Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko to discuss the future of his fighting career.

Like many MMA greats, Mason Jones has a clear plan laid out for the future, which involves following a similar path to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He told Sportskeeda-

"I'm not just planning for my next few fights. I'm not just planning for my fight career. I'm planning for my life after that as well... I don't want to be fighting after 35. I don't want to still be in this game. Khabib literally did what I want to do. Which is, you get in, you work your way to the top. You beat the top. You defend a few times and then drift off with a lot of money in the bank," Mason Jones said.

A must win fight for Jones

With the UFC recently cutting Mason Jones' fellow Cage Warrior alum Rhys McKee from their roster after only two losses, Jones unsurprisingly feels that he must truly show up in his upcoming fight with Patrick. He stated-

"I believe this is my fight to prove I deserve to be here. If I lose this fight then what's to stop the UFC from cutting me. Like just because I had one good fight I lost doesn't mean anything. I think we're always on the chopping block. And there's always younger fighters coming through. I think I'm more than good enough to go to the top. And I always see myself as the best fighter in the world. All that's left to do is to prove that I am the best."

The Welshman will be in action this Saturday on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 28.

Edited by Harvey Leonard