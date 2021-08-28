"Khabib would have murdered him" - Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson slams Kevin Lee for his comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov

Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson wasn't pleased with the remarks Kevin Lee recently made about Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former UFC light heavyweight said Lee is "talking stupid" for questioning Nurmagomedov's status of arguably being the greatest fighter of all time.

'The Motown Phenom' has barely been a threat to his opponents, thus he should refrain himself from dismissing Nurmagomedov's fighting credentials, suggested Johnson.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour this week, Kevin Lee said Nurmagomedov never fought a "great wrestler" like himself, which prevents him from being an "all-time great."

Taking to Instagram, Johnson said he understands that Lee is a talented fighter, however, he would get "murdered" if he shared the octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Kevin is talking stupid... He's tough and all that but he keeps talking like he's that dude. Khabib would've murdered him. It's not about being a wrestler, it's about being able to put it all together. When has Kevin shown grey stand up or wrestling against the elite top guys and truly seemed like a threat? I can't recall 1 single fight... once again, he's tough and not a pushover but that's all. I'm not a hater nor a fan of his so I could really give af but just saying. It's not a disappointment for anybody but him," Johnson commented under an Instagram post uploaded by MMA Uncensored.

Kevin Lee is returning to the octagon at UFC Vegas 35

Kevin Lee is set to make his UFC return tomorrow at UFC Vegas 35 after a 17-month hiatus. He will take on Daniel Rodriguez, who is coming off an impressive third-round TKO victory over Preston Parsons.

Lee's last fight was opposite Charles Oliveira in March 2020 at lightweight. In the third round of their clash, 'Du Bronx' submitted Lee via a stunning triangle choke.

Failing to make weight in his last fight, Lee has now decided to make a return to the 170-pound weight class. The 29-year-old thinks it will only take him a pair of victories to cruise into the welterweight division's title picture.

Brimming with confidence ahead of his return, Kevin Lee also said that he already feels like he's among the top five welterweights in the promotion.

