"There is always a weak link in the team that pulls the team down" - Khabib Nurmagomedov delivers rousing speech to Islam Makhachev and UFC 280 camp during last few days of sparring

Khabib Nurmagomedov is part of the team that will corner Islam Makhachev for his first UFC title fight. To try and inspire the team, the former UFC lightweight champion rallied the troops with a noteworthy speech about being a leader.

UFC 280 takes place in Abu Dhabi, with against the formidable Charles Oliveira, facing Islam Makhachev, who is touted as the 3-1 betting favorite.

Will Harris, founder of the incredibly popular YouTube channel Anatomy of a Fighter, shares a close relationship with 'The Eagle' and his team. Harris is currently documenting Makhachev's preparations for his title fight. He captured Nurmagomedov giving an inspiring speech to the fighter's camp.

'The Eagle' said this:

"There is always a weak link in the team that pulls the team down, don't be like that. Don't be an anchor. Try to be a leader, try to be a leader always. Try not to be late, do not violate disclipine, do what the elders say."

Watch the video below (speech can be found from 5:55):

Khabib Nurmagomedov was an instrumental part of Makhachev's victory against Dan Hooker, coaching his training partner through the final stages of a kimura-submission that forced the Kiwi to tap.

'The Eagle' will hope to play whatever role he can in helping his longtime friend, Islam Makchev, to be crowned the lightweight champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on if Islam Makhachev was Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's favorite student

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have been training partners and close friends since they were children. Both were under the tutelage of Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Rumors had circled for years that the father of 'The Eagle' wanted Makhachev to be the the heir to the lightweight throne. Now at UFC 280, the Dagestani will have the opportunity to be crowned a UFC world champion if he beats Charles Oliveira.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is part of Makhachev's fight camp, and was interviewed by the UFC in the build-up to fight week. He was asked how much truth there was to the claim that Makhachev was his father's favorite student. 'The Eagle' said this:

"He was definitely in the top 3. There were guys such as I, I saw a lot of guys come and go in a span of 20 years. We changed gyms, but the base was always the same. Islam was 100% top 3, My father truly believed in him."

Watch the video below from 13:10:

