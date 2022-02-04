Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov has hilarious advice for coach Javier Mendez

Khabib Nurmagomedov sent an amusing message to coach Javier Mendez after their recent training session together.

While he may no longer be an active fighter in the realm of mixed martial arts, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still a member of the AKA family. The success he enjoyed inside the octagon will serve as evidence of what members of that team can do, and his association with Javier Mendez played a huge role in that.

Nowadays, with the pressure not being quite as extensive or intense as it was when he was competing, Khabib is free to have an even more entertaining relationship with Mendez. His head coach also seems to be more than happy to indulge.

After some entertaining exchanges on social media and during training, 'The Eagle' issued the following message to his MMA mentor.

“Coach, you have to enjoy every moment with me, because very soon I’m gonna block you!”

Who is the successor to Khabib Nurmagomedov?

In reality, there's only ever going to be one Khabib and fight fans across the globe are well aware of that fact. Still, AKA has produced so many stars over the years that it only makes sense for pundits to wonder who is going to follow in his footsteps - with most believing that the answer is Islam Makhachev.

As he prepares to take on Beneil Dariush later this month, it's becoming more and more apparent that Makhachev is someone to keep an eye on at lightweight. The 155-pound star could be just one win away from challenging for the belt, potentially setting him up for a showdown with either Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje later this year.

Oliveira is the current lightweight champion and will defend his crown against Gaethje at UFC 274 in May.

Makhachev, on his part, is starting to become progressively more dominant inside the cage and with Khabib being right by his side to guide him, it's no wonder that he's accomplishing things in such a manner.

Nurmagomedov may choose to return one day if he so chooses. However, for the time being, Islam Makhachev is the man who AKA - and Javier Mendez - will really be getting behind.

