"Our record, not my record" - Khabib Nurmagomedov credits coach Javier Mendez for '90% winning' record of Eagles MMA fighters 

Khabib Nurmagomedov seems comfortable in his new coach's shoes after hanging up his gloves last year. Khabib now leads the Dagestani contingent in several fighting promotions across the globe.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently seen having a friendly chat with American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez. 'The Eagle' revealed that fighters from the Eagles MMA club have had a success rate of over 90% across the past year.

Always a humble individual, the Dagestani credited Mendez for the high success rate. Khabib also suggested that some of his fighters might soon reach contender status and compete for the title in different promotions.

Speaking in a video uploaded to Javier Mendez's YouTube channel, Khabib said:

"We have very big plan coach. Next year is gonna be huge. We have a lot of plans, lot of our guy[s] is fighting, like, someone gonna fight the contender fight, then fight for the title. Like in many organizations around the world, UFC, Bellator, YFC, PFL, Eagle FC; everywhere you know, UAE Warriors. Like, we have everywhere fighters you know. And they all wins, like last year you know like we have more than 90% winning all fighters. This is our record, not my record. Everything is great coach."

Khabib Nurmagomedov on his development as a coach

Since retiring from the sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov has gone on to help his teammates pursue a career in professional fighting. 'The Eagle' has had significant success in the corner and is being hailed as Coach of the Year.

However, the former UFC lightweight champion is not pleased with that title and has a different take on the subject. According to Khabib, Javier Mendez has been producing champions for years and is the real Coach of the Year. Khabib said during and appearance on DC & RC:

"Like the coach of the year, honestly, I don’t like this. Because I have name, I have high [attention], everybody is calling me the coach of the year. But we have a coach. His name is Javier Mendez. And in his gym, since 2010-2020, every year he had someone was champion. 2011, 2013, 2017, any year, last 10 years he has someone as champion."

