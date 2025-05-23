Khabib Nurmagomedov allegedly turns cold on YouTuber over weird rumor

Khabib Nurmagomedov allegedly distanced himself from Spanish YouTuber Flexcidine because of a peculiar misunderstanding originating from a video the latter had posted. The episode unraveled after the YouTuber visited Dagestan and met Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.
The interaction was cordial in the beginning, but supposedly turned tense when 'The Eagle' watched a prank video in which Flexcidine pretended to kiss a male training partner. The clip allegedly made Nurmagomedov believe the content creator is 'homosexual.'
Even though Flexcidine tried to shrug off the situation with humour, communication between him and Nurmagomedov has stopped. Talking about the incident with Rene ZZ, the YouTuber said:
"If I return to Dagestan, I will most likely be able to train with Islam again. It’s completely impossible for me to see Khabib again, until the day I die. For the simple fact that he thinks I’m gay… Khabib who's is super religious. He has hard time keeping eye contact with me. I swear bro, he couldn’t look at me because he thought I was f*** gay. It’s over. That's it."
Check out Flexcidine's comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov below:
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens new training facility
On Instagram, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently unveiled his training centre in the mountains of Sildi, Dagestan. Nurmagomedov's Instagram story also referenced his iconic battle with Conor McGregor in 2018, noting that the success from that fight played a key role in funding the facility.
Nurmagomedov wrote:
"I beat someone I didn’t like, got paid, and invested in this beautiful place. I flew to America, became part of the biggest rivalry in combat sports history, beat someone I didn’t like, and got paid for it. When I returned to my homeland, I invested that money into this beautiful place in Dagestan."
He added:
"This training center has a very unique story. I’ll add this: even a lifetime won't be enough to recoup the investment, but that was never the goal and it still isn’t. The goal was something else."
Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below: