"70/30 Makhachev" - Khabib Nurmagomedov believes there's only a 30% chance Charles Oliveira beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that Charles Oliveira has little chance of success against his friend and student Islam Makhachev.

Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 with an undefeated record (29-0). 'The Eagle' is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Despite hanging up his gloves two years ago, the Russian is still often on our screens in the corners of fighters such as Islam Makhachev.

The No.4-ranked Makhachev is on a 10-fight win streak heading into the vacant lightweight title bout with 'Do Bronx' later this year.

Speaking about the fight at a recent Eagle FC event in Kyrgyzstan, Khabib confidently predicted that Makhachev will not only win the fight, but also get the finish.

"On the 22nd of October, we [Makhachev] will step into the cage and we plan on finishing him, whether he [Oliveira] likes it or not. I wouldn't not give Charles any chance to win. Because that would be silly. He is the the 2022 Fighter of the Year. I'd say the odds are 70/30 Makhachev. 30 percent you have to go give no matter what to Oliveira because he is a very unpredictable fighter... He's very unpredictable and an unfavorable matchup."

Oliveira will also put an impressive 11-fight winning run on the line as he attempts to recapture the title he was controversially stripped of earlier this year. The pair will headline the UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi.

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's full interview here:

Charles Oliveira sends a chilling message to Islam Makhachev and his team

While 'Do Bronx' is not usually known for making outlandish remarks, the Brazilian is clearly amped up and ready to face Makhachev and reclaim the lightweight title.

In an interview with MMA Hoje, Charles Oliveira sent a stern warning to Makhachev, noting that the Russian and his camp must stop being so "arrogant" or it will get them 'killed' in the octagon.

"They're being arrogant and that's what will kill them. The arrogance from their manager, former fighters, their arrogance will kill them. If they think they're going to come here and think this is a joke, I'm going to tell you one thing. No-one will ever hit me harder than life has hit me. I escaped a heart condition... Doctors told me I would never fight or doing anything sport-related but I became the UFC champion."

Oliveira's warning is not without a base. The Brazilian currently holds the record for the most finishes (19) and most submissions (16) in UFC history.

Watch a clip of Charles Oliveira's warning here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard