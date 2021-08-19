"I haven't signed the contract" - Khabib Nurmagomedov clears the air about his alleged signing with football club FC Legion Dynamo

Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed that he has not signed a contract with Russian football club FC Legion Dynamo.

It’s been well documented that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a big football fan. Furthermore, he’d consider making the move over to the sport on a professional basis in the future.

Right now he seems to be pretty busy with his business ventures and coaching duties. When it was reported that he’d supposedly signed a contract with third division side FC Legion Dynamo, there was a great deal of surprise in the air.

Khabib Nurmagomedov - fighter turned football star?

Alas, if anyone knows 'The Eagle' best it’s Khabib Nurmagomedov himself, and he’s made it clear that no deal has been signed.

“I have friendly relations with Legion Dynamo. I support the team and come to their matches when I’m in Makhachkala, but I have no plan to step on to the field because I fly more than I walk right now.

“I haven’t signed the contract but I have close relations. I can come in at any time. It all depends on the situations, we’ll see how it goes. They’ll have a cup match soon, I believe they’ll be playing Russia’s Premier League team from UFA. If the Premier League comes maybe I’ll… but I have to lose a little weight to get into football shape. Maybe 12 pounds.”

Nobody can know for sure one way or the other what sort of player Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to be. If he can even come close to showing the commitment he made in mixed martial arts, there’s no reason why he can’t be some kind of success story down in the third tier.

We saw a similar shift a while back when Usain Bolt attempted to try his hand in the professional game but that didn’t go all too well. Still, this is Khabib Nurmagomedov we’re talking about here, a man who doesn’t know what it means to lose or give up.

Give him a few years and we’ll see what happens - anything is possible, after all.

Edited by Jack Cunningham