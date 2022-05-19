This is the first time he didn't respond to me - Khabib Nurmagomedov discloses DM to Dana White on Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev still unanswered 

Khabib Nurmagomedov feels that Dana White may not be fully on board with a Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev title fight.

'The Eagle' recently revealed that White hasn't responded to his message for the first time, and it might have something to do with his petition to insert his longtime training partner into the championship picture. During an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, the retired Dagestani said:

"Honestly, this is first time since we [started] talking to each other, he didn't respond [to] me. I sent a message, I said, 'Hey, no way other guy has to fight for the title. Islam has to be there.' I said something like similar message, but he didn't respond. I think he was busy maybe. This is first time."

In the aftermath of UFC 274, Nurmagomedov wasted no time campaigning for a title shot on behalf of his teammate and protege. According to 'The Eagle,' there isn't a "more interesting duel in the UFC" than Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight crown.

Просто сведите этих бойцов в Абу-Даби 22 октября.

Пусть определится неоспоримый чемпион.

The lightweight division is without a champion after Oliveira was stripped of the belt due to a botched weight cut. The Brazilian went over the limit by half a pound, which led to his championship status being revoked.

Nonetheless, 'do Bronx' earned the right to fight for the title when he defeated Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274. Makhachev, who is riding a 10-fight winning streak, could very well be Oliveira's next opponent.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Charles Oliveira will only be "undisputed" if he beats Islam Makhachev

The former UFC lightweight champion believes that Charles Oliveira deserves to be called the current champion. However, he just doesn't think the Brazilian is the "undisputed champion."

This isn't due to Oliveira's recent weight miss, though. 'The Eagle' believes the Brazilian needs to prove himself against Makhachev to deserve being called the "undisputed" champ:

"If Charles wins against Islam, we have to give him credit. Then he’s going to be undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Right now, I believe he’s champion. I believe even this. People talk about the half-pound. I believe he deserved it. Right now, in this moment, he deserve to be champion. He’s doing a very good job, you know? But he’s not undisputed. When I finished, I was undisputed."

