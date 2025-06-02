Khabib Nurmagomedov drops emotional confession about ex-Barcelona and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is a soccer fan, was present in Munich, Germany, to watch the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, after which Nurmagomedov met Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

'The Eagle' was rooting for PSG, donning their jersey and flag, and as a fan, it was a dream night for the Russian fighter, as PSG won their first Champions League title with a record score of 5-0, humiliating Inter Milan.

Nurmagomedov was a special guest on the CBS post-show presser alongside football legends Thierry Henry, Micah Richards, and Jamie Carragher. During the post-match show, Nurmagomedov, who is a devout Real Madrid fan, joked with Henry, saying that the latter broke his heart in 2006 when Arsenal beat Real Madrid.

"Since I was a kid, I was a Real Madrid fan, since 1998 when I watched the first Champions League final with my father... This guy little bit, broke my heart in 2006 when he played against Real Madrid."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (1:43):

For context, during the 2005/06 UEFA Champions League Round 16, Arsenal beat Real Madrid with a score of 1-0. Despite the Gunners' outstanding performance and a few missed opportunities, it was Thierry Henry who took advantage of his chances to score. With that win, Arsenal became the first English team to beat Real Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

'The Eagle' in his above comments is referring to this loss.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's hilarious warning to IShowSpeed

In a previous live stream, IShowSpeed had claimed that he wants to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov and thinks he can beat him.

During the aforementioned broadcast, Nurmagomedov and the YouTuber had a quick chat during which IShowSpeed questioned the former UFC champion's football IQ, to which 'The Eagle' replied:

"I'm gonna be honest and humble. I think he is better than me in running, but football IQ? I'm much better."

After IShowSpeed claimed that his football skills are better than Nurmagomedov's, the latter humorously added:

"Maybe if this guy gonna talk too much, maybe we gonna fight tonight. Be careful, brother."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

