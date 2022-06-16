"Only when I train, I feel good" - Khabib Nurmagomedov details the difficulty he faces trying to switch his focus from fighting to business

Khabib Nurmagomedov has opened up about the difficulty he faces trying to switch his focus from fighting to business. Nurmagomedov, an MMA legend and former UFC lightweight champion, boasts an impressive professional MMA record of 29 wins and 0 losses. ‘The Eagle’ retired from MMA in October 2020.

Nurmagomedov subsequently scaled great heights of success as a businessperson. In his latest interview with his MMA organization Eagle FC, Nurmagomedov discussed his transition to the business world. The 33-year-old explained that he used to train twice a day for 4-5 hours back when he used to compete in MMA.

‘The Eagle’ added that he now trains for about an hour-and-a-half or two hours at the most. He noted that he’s also gained 10-12 pounds of weight. Additionally, the Russian fighter emphasized that he’s currently focused on Eagle FC and other business projects. However, admitting that switching focus from fighting to business hasn’t been easy, Nurmagomedov stated:

“It was very hard for me. Even now, it’s still [hard]. I cannot find someone where I can enjoy like in training. And because like, only when I train, I feel good. Yes, even when I go, I have business meetings, even we make like some good deals, make money; this don’t give me energy like I get energy inside the training camp. And that’s why I keep training, but not like before. And of course, doing same time; doing some business projects.”

Furthermore, Nurmagomedov indicated that he’s older and is focused on his children. The Dagestan native insinuated that he devotes time to his family, friends, and teammates too, some of whom happen to be active top-tier MMA fighters.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov speak about his transition from fighting to business from the 0:00-minute mark to the 3:00-minute mark in the video below:

Javier Mendez shares clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov pretending to have difficulty submitting a student

AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) head coach and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s trainer Javier Mendez recently posted an Instagram video highlighting ‘The Eagle’s’ sense of humor.

The video showed Nurmagomedov hilariously pretending to have difficulty submitting a student at the gym.

Javier Mendez added that the only thing missing in the video was Khabib Nurmagomedov’s friend and AKA member, Daniel Cormier. Mendez’s statement attached to the video read as follows:

"Funny how 🦅 @khabib_nurmagomedov asks me to film this and all of sudden he makes faces like this was really hard for him to submit his fighters and Brothers 🦅 this Guy is a gem for filming & the only one that is really missing is @dc_mma both of them together is historical & great filming content 🎥😊."

