Video: Javier Mendez shares new AKA training clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov pretending to have difficulty submitting a student

Khabib Nurmagomedov is naturally a commanding presence at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). Interestingly, head coach Javier Mendez recently shared a training clip from the gym where 'The Eagle' can be seen shockingly struggling against his opponent on the mat.

Having taken on the role of a coach and trainer, the former UFC lightweight champ has developed a fine sense of humor over time. According to Mendez, Nurmagomedov asked to be filmed during that particular scrap where he pretended to struggle against one of his compatriots.

The AKA chief lauded Nurmagomedov and his partner in crime, Daniel Cormier's on-camera game and said only 'DC' was missing in the video. Mendez wrote on Instagram:

"Funny how 🦅 @khabib_nurmagomedov asks me to film this and all of sudden he makes faces like this was really hard for him to submit his fighters and Brothers 🦅 this Guy is a gem for filming & the only one that is really missing is @dc_mma both of them together is historical & great filming content 🎥😊"

Watch the full clip below:

Nurmagomedov and Cormier have been staples at the AKA throughout their UFC careers and remain affiliated with the gym even after their retirement. The former champions also share a very close bond which has provided fans with both heartwarming and hilarious content over the years.

Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly mocks Tony Ferguson for his knockout loss to Michael Chandler

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson was a dream matchup for MMA fans around the globe. However, the two never met inside the octagon despite multiple attempts to book a showdown.

The duo might now feature as rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Both fighters have expressed interest in the venture. As expected, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been trading barbs on social media with 'El Cucuy' labeling the former champ 'Fatty' in his latest dig.

'The Eagle' responded by seemingly mocking Ferguson for his brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274. Nurmagomedov wrote:

"I'm waiting for you to wake up."

Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared to be alluding to Ferguson's second-round KO loss to Chandler at UFC 274, which had fans and pundits concerned about 'El Cucuy'. 'Iron' shut the lights on Ferguson with a vicious front kick to the face and it would be quite a while before the UFC veteran regained his senses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far