"He represents real mixed martial arts" - Khabib Nurmagomedov explains what makes Georges St-Pierre 'special'

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has nothing but praise for Georges St-Pierre.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier, the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion mentioned that 'GSP' was one of the first fighters who was well-rounded.

Speaking of Georges St-Pierre's skills, 'The Eagle' said:

"I think he was first fighter who become a well rounded fighter. He can strike, he can wrestle, he can take you down, he can hold you there, he can give crazy ground and pound. He can do a lot of submission. My opinion on that time, he was like first in UFC. You know he represents real mixed martial arts."

Nurmagomedov also revealed that Georges St-Pierre was his father's favorite fighter and often advised Khabib to learn from Pierre's fighting style.

'The Eagle' said:

"I think he was my father's favourite fighter. He all the time tell me "Look at how he use his hips when he take down people. Look at how he use his elbows, how he use his hips. How he stand up ground and pound with elbow." My opinion, he show me this ground and pounds things."

Nurmagomedov also admitted that Georges St-Pierre took MMA to the next level particularly in Canada, where there was a large fan following for hockey.

Why did Khabib Nurmagomedov decline a fight with Georges St-Pierre?

In the past, both Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre had expressed interest in fighting each other. Nurmagomedov mentioned 'Rush' as an ideal opponent for his 30th fight before his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October.

However, the longest reigning lightweight champion in the UFC retired in October last year following the death of his father. As a result of this this, the fight never happened.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Nurmagomedov claimed that UFC President Dana White tried to offer him a fight with 'GSP' which he turned down. Nurmagomedov claimed that he was done with the sport and had no plans of returning to the octagon no matter what offer was put in front of him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at the peak of his career with an undefeated record of 29-0. Meanwhile, 'Rush' was a two-division champion in the UFC, having won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions. He officially retired in 2019 after his last fight against Michael Bisping back in 2017.

Both of them are considered one of the best MMA fighters in the world. The fight between these two MMA icons would have been a show stealer had it taken place.

