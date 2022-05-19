Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he wants Islam Makhachev to fight Charles Oliveira in Brazil

If it were up to him, Khabib Nurmagomedov would ensure that a potential lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev takes place in Brazil. Although it would be better suited for Makhachev if the fight took place in the United States or Abu Dhabi, the 'The Eagle' believes that his childhood friend must capture the title by overcoming adversity.

Speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Nurmagomedov explained that he wants Makhachev to go to Oliveira's home and become champion by beating him in front of his compatriots in Brazil. According to 'The Eagle', it would go a long way in establishing Islam Makhachev's legacy as one of the greatest lightweights to have ever set foot inside the octagon.

Pablo_Escobar @JM97_79 Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't see the fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira going the distance! Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't see the fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira going the distance! https://t.co/VhM57hqm56

Discussing a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira bout, Nurmagomedov said:

"If they give us [the option to] choose the location, I'm gonna choose Brazil. I really wanna go there, I really want Islam to finish Charles Oliveira in his home, you know? This is very good for your legacy when you go to someone's house, someone's home, finish him, take his belt and go back. People are gonna talk about this after like even 50 years because this is history, you know? Yeah and I know for sure Islam gonna like this."

Watch the interview below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Islam Makhachev has done enough to warrant an immediate title shot

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes the only two men who deserve to fight for the lightweight title are Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Both fighters are on incredible winning streaks and are two of the lightweight division's best.

While Oliveira is the current top contender and will undoubtedly fight for the title next, as confirmed by UFC president Dana White, Nurmagomedov explained why Makhachev should share the octagon with 'Do Bronx'.

Khabib Nurmagomedov pointed out that Makhachev has beaten whoever the UFC has booked him against in the last ten fights. 'The Eagle' also cited the example of Makhachev's first-round submission victory against Dan Hooker to rubbish the notion that the Russian must prove himself against top contenders before fighting for the title:

"What he have to do to deserve this title shot? They ask him fight versus [Rafael] dos Anjos, okay, he's supposed to fight but dos Anjos is injured. They ask him to fight Beneil Dariush, okay, but Dariush get injured. Dan Hooker was top six [at the time], he was number six when he fight with Islam. He finished him in one minute, you know, and I believe these two guys [Makhachev and Oliveira] they deserve to fight for the title."

