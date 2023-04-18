Khabib Nurmagomedov's former coach Javier Mendez has disclosed that Nurmagomedov was genuinely concerned about Islam Makhachev ahead of his fight against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

At UFC 284, Islam Makhachev faced Alexander Volkanovski in a highly anticipated match, which Makhachev eventually won after a hard-fought battle against the Australian. However, one thing that was notable during the fight was the absence of 'The Eagle' from Makhachev's corner.

Last year, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA coaching in order to spend more time with his loved ones in Dagestan. Despite stepping away from the sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov kept a watchful eye on his close friend Makhachev in the lead up to his fight against 'The Great'.

During his recent appearance on the Jibber with Jaber, renowned MMA coach Javier Mendez revealed:

"Khabib would call me up and would say, 'Coach I'm really worried about this fight, Volkanovski is really tough, I'm concerned for Islam'.

He added:

"I was like, I'm not, we're gonna win this fight. I don't know how easy and how hard but we're gonna win this fight. So, I know you're worried Khabib but I'm not worried. Fast forward to the fight, it was everything Khabib Nurmagomedov said that would happen in the fight, and it was a super-tough fight."

Islam Makhachev has a deep bond with his longtime friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is considered a legend in the sport. The current lightweight champion has expressed his admiration for Nurmagomedov on several occasions, and the two share a mutual respect for each other.

Their support for one another goes beyond just words, as they have always been there to cheer each other on during fights. Since retiring from the sport in 2020, Nurmagomedov has taken on the role of a trainer for Makhachev, showcasing his commitment to helping his friend achieve his goals in the UFC.

Islam Makhachev expressed weight-cut problems to Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 284

Ahead of his fight at UFC 284, Islam Makhachev has shared some insights into the grueling weight-cutting process he endured. Despite being an experienced fighter, Makhachev found the process challenging and had to rely on the support of his friend and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In an interview with John Gooden after the ceremonial weigh-ins, Makhachev revealed that 'The Eagle' was constantly checking up on him during the morning of weigh-ins. He remarked:

"He sent me many questions in the morning about the weight cut because, you see, not easy weight cut."

The lightweight champion's journey to the weighing scale was not a smooth one, as he has faced weight-cutting challenges in the past. However, he persevered and made it to the weigh-ins, ready to face his opponent in the octagon.

