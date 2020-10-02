UFC's hottest new prospect Khamzat Chimaev has taken the Mixed Martial Arts world by storm. Chimaev has finished all three opponents he's faced inside the Octagon so far. While the UFC continues to search for Chimaev's next opponent, reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has made it known that he too has been impressed by Chimaev's performances.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev

During the recent UFC 254 virtual media day, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked his opinion about Khamzat Chimaev. The 155-lb king believes that the latter deserves to face a top opponent and should then go on to compete in a contender fight. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“I don’t know what the UFC is going to do with him, about his next opponent, but in my opinion, I think he deserves a top 10, top 15 (opponent). In my opinion, it’s top 10. He deserves a fight with someone very tough opponent, like five rounds. Then, after this one, he deserves a contender fight. This is my opinion.”

It was reported that Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to face off against Demian Maia. However, those plans seem to have been nixed, and according to Khabib, the Swedish fighter will be fighting December.

“Of course (I’m a believer in Chimaev). He finishes all his opponents. I think he deserves... Ali told me he’s gonna fight - because we have the same manager - Ali told me he’s gonna fight with tough opponent, five rounds in December. This is very interesting. Main event in the UFC, this is very good attention. Good opportunity for him and if he wins this fight, next fight I think he deserves next fight a contender fight.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be competing at the end of this month when he steps into the Octagon to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The two men will compete in the headliner of the pay-per-view with the undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship on the line.