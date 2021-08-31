Khabib Nurmagomedov gives his props to 'legend' Cristiano Ronaldo for transfer to Manchester United

UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov has given props to soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo for his move to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to announce his move to the English football club. 'The Eagle' took the chance to praise Ronaldo by calling him a 'legend' on his Instagram story.

Ronaldo was a part of the famous club from 2003 to 2009. After playing for Real Madrid and Juventus, the 36-year-old has now returned to Manchester United.

See a screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's story below:

The Portuguese player posted a photo of himself in the red Manchester United jersey, along with a long caption, expressing his happiness on becoming a part of the 'Red Devils' again.

"Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution. I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands...I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again! PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…" Wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cristiano Ronaldo share a friendly relationship

Both athletes have gone on record to shower praise on the other. 'The Eagle' was once recorded by Islam Makhchev having a video call with the soccer star.

In one interview, the Dagestani fighter also ranked Ronaldo above players like Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"Well, I would place Cristiano first. Cristiano is the best. Zlatan can also be called a great player in his own way. And in terms of results - Messi is the best. So: Cristiano, Messi, Zlatan," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ronaldo also posted a story congratulating Nurmagomedov after 'The Eagle' won his fight against Justin Gaethje and announced his retirement from MMA.

