Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously throws shade at Daniel Cormier for wearing the wrong kind of shoes

Khabib Nurmagodev had a go at Daniel Cormier backstage on his choice of shoes. Not long after linking up with his buddy, Khabib promptly noticed the shoes that DC was sporting with a suit during his ESPN commentary duties. Khabib gave the latter an earful for wearing a pair of black 'Cole Haan' tennis shoes with a blue suit and white shirt and opined that he should have chosen formal shoes instead.

The nature of the exchange demonstrates the closeness of the bond between the duo. Daniel Cormier is a former Olympian wrestler and retired mixed martial artist who holds the distinction of being a heavyweight champion in every promotion he fought for. He is also the first UFC fighter to defend his title in two separate weight classes successfully.

How close is Daniel Cormier to Khabib?

Daniel Cormier has been Khabib Nurmagomedov's long-time mentor and teammate at American Kickboxing Academy. In an interview with BT Sport, Daniel Cormier opened up on his unique relationship with the UFC lightweight champion. He said that he loves Khabib and knows him as one of the most caring and loyal individuals.

DC also added that he is like an elder brother to Khabib Nurmagomedov and despite the latter earning numerous laurels, he still sees him as Khabib, the boy who didn't know how to speak English.

Khabib took a dig at Daniel Cormier's shoes minutes before the debut of Khabib's cousin Umar Nurmagomedov. In the video, DC shared tips with the 25-year-old debutant while the elder Nurmagomedov was reluctant to let go of the subject of his shoes.

'The Eagle' even pulled up a picture of himself in a blue tuxedo paired with black formal shoes. Daniel Cormier bit back at Khabib by jeering the attire. The entire incident was recorded by their head coach, Javier Mendez at American Kickboxing Academy.

A day later, DC revealed that Umar Nurmagomedov had promised to buy him $1200 Loro Piana shoes if he won his fight. Umar went on to win his fight after submitting Sergey Morozov in the second round.