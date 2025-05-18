Khabib Nurmagomedov honored with award personally signed by Muhammad Ali, fans react: "All time GOAT"

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the biggest names in combat sports. The former UFC champion is a bona fide icon, and his incredible fighting achievements, coupled with his humble personality, have afforded him the chance to become a man known outside the fighting world.
He recently traveled to Kuwait, where 'The Eagle' was presented with an award signed by the late boxing legend, Muhammad Ali. The former boxing world champion is one of the most inspirational individuals of the last 100 years, and his name is revered the world over.
Nurmagomedov being presented with an award that featured Ali's signature caused a number of reactions from fans, with many dubbing the moment a meeting of respective GOATs.
A picture of 'The Eagle' receiving the award alongside an official from Kuwait was uploaded to X by @Home_of_Fight, who wrote:
"Khabib Nurmagomedov was presented with an award personally signed by Muhammad Ali."
Check out the post featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov below:
One fan reacted by hailing Nurmagomedov as the greatest of all time, writing:
"All time GOAT"
Another fan took aim at Nurmagomedov's close friend and teammate, Islam Makhachev. The individual stated that had 'The Eagle' were still an active fighter, he would have fought against Ilia Topuria, unlike Makhachev, who will face Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title instead.
The individual wrote:
"Can't speak for Islam but 100% [Khabib] would not have ducked Topuria if it happened when he was active and competing"
Some fans appeared to take issue with Nurmagomedov's association with the Kuwait official, declaring that the former champion's support of Palestine conflicts with his current position. @Adriangomezas wrote:
"What are you doing with these gulf traitors? They killed you Gaza brothers"
See more fan reactions below: