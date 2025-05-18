Robert Whittaker explains why Islam Makhachev is at risk of Jack Della Maddalena doing "the impossible" 

Robert Whittaker recently previewed the risks Islam Makhachev might be facing in his potential clash against Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title.

Just days after being crowned the new UFC 170-pound champion, he’s eyeing Makhachev for a welterweight title defence, and he wants it in Perth, Australia. The Dagestani has vacated his lightweight crown to move up, targeting double-champ status and a September showdown.

Previewing the fight in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker said:

“That’s always the question everybody asks when anybody is moving up or down a division, there are so many unknowns involved. But saying that, I think Islam can do everything that Belal does, but way better. I thought Jack handily had the fight, but it was a fight. I don’t think it’ll be an easy fight for Jack, but I believe in Jack. He’s got that X-factor, he’s got that hunger there. Just like with Belal, just like with Gilbert Burns, I think he can do the impossible.”

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (2:00):

While most believe Makhachev is the favourite in the fight, Della Maddalena has pushed back. The Australian believes he can keep the fight standing and land shots that matter. He’s banking on the size advantage, sharper boxing, and improved grappling skills to get the victory.

Della Maddalena sees this fight as a huge opportunity and insists he’s a much tougher challenge than Volkanovski due to his size and style. Previewing the fight in an interview with Fox Sports, Della Maddalena said:

"He wants a legacy fight, wants to become the double champ. But it’s a big mistake... I think my size will be the big difference in that fight. Makhachev, he’s a lot bigger than Volk [Alexander Volkanovski]. But we all saw what Alex did to him in that first fight. So I think with the size advantage, I can do good work. I think I can sting him on the feet... I really believe I can stop the takedowns and then damage Makhachev on the feet, where I’ve got a big advantage. I think I can take him out.”

